CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United are ready for their quest of the fourth consecutive win in the league. Senne Lammens is once again in goal as expected, while the back three remains unchanged. Matthijs de Ligt is in the middle, between Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw. Bruno Fernandes is now feeling at home as the part of the central midfield partnership with Casemiro, while Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo will take up the two wing-back positions. Considering Matheus Cunha starts as the attacking midfielder next to Bryan Mbeumo, this means there is space for Benjamin Sesko to start up front as the sole striker.