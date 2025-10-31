Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Nottingham Forest continue to manage several absentees, with last season’s top scorer Chris Wood (knee) and new arrival Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) still sidelined. Ola Aina (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), and Angus Gunn (knee) also remain unavailable through injury. James McAtee, who joined during the summer, was omitted from Sean Dyche’s squad against Bournemouth for tactical reasons rather than fitness concerns. It remains uncertain whether he will feature against Manchester United. With Wood unavailable, Igor Jesus is expected to continue leading the line, while captain Ryan Yates, who has started only once in the league this season, may once again be restricted to a substitute role. Dyche is likely to keep faith with Elliot Anderson and Douglas Luiz in midfield.

For the visitors, Ruben Amorim hopes to welcome back Harry Maguire after the defender missed the win over Brighton due to a minor issue. However, Lisandro Martinez (knee) is not yet ready for selection despite returning to training. Should Maguire be declared fit, he could replace Leny Yoro in a back three alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw. Amorim is also expected to retain Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot as wing-backs, with Patrick Dorgu on the bench. Matheus Cunha, who has been involved in seven goals in his last four league outings against sides starting the day in the relegation zone, is likely to start up front once more alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Form Guide

After enduring a difficult spell under Ange Postecoglou, Nottingham Forest began the Sean Dyche era with a morale-boosting 2-0 home win over Porto in the Europa League. However, they could not replicate that performance domestically, falling 2-0 to Bournemouth in Dyche’s Premier League debut. The result left them in the relegation zone, three points adrift of safety. Forest’s league form makes for grim reading, with six defeats in their last seven matches (D1) and four consecutive losses without scoring. They are now seeking to avoid a fifth straight league defeat for the first time since October 2022. The last time they endured such a streak without a goal was in January 2004, during their Championship campaign.

Manchester United, by contrast, are gathering momentum. Since matchday three, only Arsenal have earned more points than United, who have taken 15 from seven matches and lead the scoring charts over that period with 14 goals. After a 3-1 loss to Brentford in September raised questions over Amorim’s future, his side have responded impressively, recording three straight wins for the first time since February 2024. Victories over Sunderland, Liverpool, and Brighton have lifted the mood at Old Trafford, with new signings Cunha and Mbeumo playing key roles. Now sixth in the Premier League, United are one of only three sides to have maintained a perfect October record, alongside Arsenal and Aston Villa. Another win this weekend could see them rise as high as second place, depending on other results.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will secure a narrow 2-1 victory at the City Ground. Although Forest will be eager to halt their slide under Dyche, their attacking struggles may persist against a resurgent United team full of confidence. With Cunha and Mbeumo in excellent form, the visitors possess enough firepower to extend their winning run, while Forest’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal could once again prove costly.