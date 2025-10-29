Man United Could Block Zirkzee Move In January For A Good Reason

A Number Of Clubs Interested In Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee could find himself with multiple options if Manchester United decide to sanction a loan move in January. The forward has been drawing attention in recent weeks, with several clubs monitoring his situation closely ahead of the winter transfer window.

Reports indicate that West Ham United are among the sides most eager to secure his services, viewing him as a potential solution to their ongoing struggles at the London Stadium. Interest has also emerged from abroad, with AS Roma among the Serie A clubs considering a move. According to Sport Witness, Sevilla and Real Betis have now joined the race, with the latter offering the possibility of a reunion with his former teammate Antony.

Zirkzee has endured limited opportunities under Ruben Amorim, featuring only four times in the Premier League this season. His longest spell on the pitch came when he replaced the injured Matheus Cunha against Burnley in late August, playing 59 minutes. Since then, he has managed brief cameos in the Manchester derby, the defeat to Brentford, and the recent win over Brighton and Hove Albion. Despite his frustration, Amorim seems reluctant to let him leave, with the club hierarchy also hesitant to approve a loan departure.

The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations could complicate matters further, as Amorim is expected to lose Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo to international duty. Consequently, United are unlikely to part ways with another forward. Zirkzee, meanwhile, is said to be determined to move in pursuit of regular playing time that could strengthen his case for inclusion in the Netherlands squad for next summer’s World Cup.

Devils In Negotiations Over Swedish Sensation

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Swedish teenager Kevin Filling, continuing their strategy of securing top young prospects from across Europe. Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that negotiations are ongoing, with United keen to finalise a deal soon.

The 16-year-old forward, born in Västerås and of Senegalese descent, began his career at his local club before joining AIK’s academy in 2023. Having turned professional earlier this year, he has made ten appearances for the senior team and scored three goals, while also representing Sweden at youth level.

Plettenberg suggests that Filling’s market value currently stands at around €3 million. Although several Bundesliga clubs are believed to be interested, United’s Director of Recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is working to ensure the club secures his signature. Since joining in 2024, Vivell has been instrumental in bringing in promising talents such as Enzo Kana-Biyik, Harley Emsden-James, and Charlie Hardy.

Should the deal materialise, Filling is unlikely to feature immediately for the first team. Instead, he would join United’s academy system, training at Carrington and competing for the U18 or U21 sides. With senior opportunities limited even for players like Zirkzee, a developmental role would allow the youngster to adapt gradually and build confidence in a less pressurised environment.