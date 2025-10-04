CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Sunderland

Manchester United are ready for their final match before another international break and against Sunderland, we will have a new debutant to watch closely. Senne Lammens starts in goal for Man United ahead of Altay Bayindir and this will be his chance to prove his worth. Matthijs de Ligt will this team lead the back three, as Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw will be either side of him. Casemiro gets back into the starting XI instead of Manuel Ugarte, while Bruno Fernandes once again keeps his place as the second player in central midfield. Diogo Dalot gets moved to the left wingback position and this Ruben Amorim’s decision opens up a spot on the right flank for Amad Diallo. Bryan Mbeumo is again playing behind the striker, now with Mason Mount, while Benjamin Sesko is the lone striker after scoring against Brentford.