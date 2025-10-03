Manchester United vs Sunderland – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United will remain without Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazraoui due to knee and thigh problems respectively, though Casemiro is available again after serving a suspension. Amad Diallo, who missed the Brentford defeat following a family bereavement, has rejoined training and could feature at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim was frustrated by his side’s defensive frailties last weekend and opted to substitute two of his three centre-backs during the second half. This could prompt a recall for Leny Yoro, with Harry Maguire the most likely to make way. Altay Bayindir is expected to keep his place in goal, though new signing Senne Lammens is continuing to push for a debut. Bruno Fernandes, who has five goals and six assists in his last nine matches against newly-promoted opponents, should partner either Casemiro or Manuel Ugarte in midfield. Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko are poised to lead the line once again.

Sunderland are still missing Habib Diarra, Romaine Mundle, Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Leo Hjelde, while Reinildo Mandava serves the second game of a three-match ban. Nordi Mukiele has been declared fit despite speculation over his condition and is likely to continue in defence, though Daniel Ballard is vying for a recall. Granit Xhaka is expected to anchor the midfield alongside Noah Sadiki and teenager Chris Rigg. The Swiss international has provided assists in each of the Black Cats’ last three league goals, and could become the first Sunderland player since Chris Waddle in 1997 to record four in succession.

Form Guide

Although there are no clear indications that United’s board plan to dismiss Ruben Amorim, the Portuguese manager is under intense scrutiny after an uninspiring start to the season. Three defeats in the opening six fixtures, coupled with 11 goals conceded, have left the side languishing in 14th place. Last weekend’s 3-1 setback at Brentford undid much of the momentum gained from a victory over Chelsea just days earlier.

Amorim now approaches his 50th game in charge, but precedent is not on his side. None of United’s previous five permanent managers won their half-century match, with Sir Alex Ferguson the last to do so back in 1987. United’s inconsistency has only added to the pressure, particularly as Sunderland arrive in strong form.

After eight years outside the Premier League, Sunderland have adjusted superbly, earning 11 points from six matches, their best return at this stage since 1967-68. A four-game unbeaten run, capped by a 1-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest, has lifted confidence further. Manager Regis Le Bris has been rewarded with a nomination for September’s Manager of the Month award, and he has called for his squad to continue displaying resilience and character against one of the division’s biggest names.

Predicted Outcome

This clash once looked a straightforward assignment for United, but their shaky performances and Sunderland’s resurgence suggest otherwise. The hosts’ attacking unit has yet to fully click, while the visitors have shown they are capable of grinding out results against established opponents. Still, we predict Manchester United will get a 2-1 win and a somewhat calmer international break fortnight.