Manchester City 3-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United’s disappointing start to the 2025/26 season continued with a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the 197th meeting between the clubs. Four matches have yielded only four points for United, raising further questions about Ruben Amorim’s plans. The opening stages were competitive until poor defending allowed Phil Foden to head City into the lead after 18 minutes. United collapsed after the interval, with Erling Haaland striking twice to extend his derby tally to eight goals since joining the Premier League. The outcome leaves United searching for answers after a bruising afternoon at the Etihad.

Bruno Fernandes Out Of Position

Amorim has deployed Bruno Fernandes in a deeper midfield role since the beginning of the campaign, mirroring the approach used in last season’s Europa League final against Tottenham. So far, there is little indication that this system benefits either the player or the side. The Portuguese midfielder is still capable of producing decisive moments, but alongside Manuel Ugarte he struggled to dictate proceedings. Amorim’s reluctance to start Kobbie Mainoo only compounded the problem. When Mainoo eventually entered the contest, Fernandes was pushed further forward into his natural role, instantly providing more balance. It remains unclear why Amorim persists in playing his captain out of position when the solution appears straightforward. The tactical stubbornness is beginning to cost the team.

Sesko’s Harsh Lesson

Benjamin Sesko was given another chance to lead the line, but the 21-year-old found life difficult against City’s defence. Ruben Dias dominated their duel, forcing the Slovenian striker to the fringes of the match. His 57 per cent passing accuracy was the lowest of any outfield player, underlining his difficulties in linking United’s play. United enjoyed spells of possession in advanced areas, but without a reliable focal point, their attacks lacked rhythm. Sesko remains a long-term project, yet Amorim may not have the luxury of time to allow him to develop.

While a derby at the Etihad is an unforgiving stage for a young forward, the burden of leading United’s attack feels ill-suited to a player still learning his craft. Unlike Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who are nearing their peak years, Sesko appears a mismatch for the immediate demands at Old Trafford.

Bayindir Under Scrutiny

Altay Bayindir kept his place in goal but produced another unconvincing display. Early errors nearly handed City possession, and the home support wasted no opportunity to target him. His struggles to deal with crosses further highlighted the uncertainty in United’s defensive line. By contrast, Gianluigi Donnarumma, making his City debut, asserted authority by claiming several aerial deliveries with confidence. With deadline-day signing Senne Lammens waiting for his chance, Amorim may soon be forced into a change. United need a commanding goalkeeper who can inspire stability, and Bayindir has yet to prove he can provide that assurance.

Maguire’s Milestone

Harry Maguire replaced Luke Shaw with the score at 2-0, but his introduction could not alter the outcome. The one small consolation for United was the defender’s 250th appearance for the club, a personal milestone on an otherwise forgettable day.