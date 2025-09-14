CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

Manchester United are back in action and it is the Manchester Derby that is about to start. Ruben Amorim chose his 3-4-2-1 system, with Altay Bayindir once more in goal, with Matthijs de Ligt leading the back three with Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw either side of him. Manuel Ugarte will be in central midfield paired up with captain Bruno Fernandes, while the two wingbacks will be Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu. Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo get the chance as the two attacking midfielders, set to operate behind the lone striker Benjamin Sesko. Let’s see what this lineup can do against Pep Guardiola’s side.