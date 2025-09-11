Which Man United Players Would Make The Man City Starting XI?

Embed from Getty Images

How Would A Combined Manchester XI Look?

Manchester United returned to Carrington on Wednesday to begin their build-up for Sunday’s derby against Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s men entered the international break on the back of successive league defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton, results that left the champions looking unusually vulnerable. United’s form has hardly been convincing either, though they did claim a much-needed 3-2 win over Burnley before the pause. Bruno Fernandes scored a dramatic stoppage-time penalty to secure their first victory of the campaign, ending a nervy encounter that had remained level from the 66th minute until deep into added time.

Despite both sides struggling to find rhythm in the early weeks, derbies often defy form. With summer signings still bedding in and managers experimenting with line-ups, Sunday’s clash will be shaped as much by availability and tactical choices as by current momentum. Injuries could be particularly decisive. City will be without Omar Marmoush, who picked up a knee problem on international duty with Egypt, while United lost Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount to fitness concerns in their last outing.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand spoke with Mail Sport’s Chris Wheeler about which players from Old Trafford might make Guardiola’s side. He suggested that Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, new signing Leny Yoro and possibly Cunha could feature. The former centre-back added that City’s squad remains superior at present, a fact he felt few could dispute.

City Weakened Ahead Of Manchester Derby

Pep Guardiola has suffered another setback with Marmoush ruled out of Sunday’s match. The forward, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59 million in January, returned to Cairo on crutches for further tests after injuring his knee. His absence adds to a growing list of concerns for the City manager. Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are already unavailable, depriving Guardiola of two reliable figures in defence and midfield. In attack, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki remain sidelined, leaving Erling Haaland shouldering even more responsibility to deliver goals. The Norwegian has an impressive derby record but will be under increased scrutiny given the lack of support around him.

United’s problems are hardly less pressing. Cunha pulled up with a suspected hamstring injury in the Burnley game and had to be replaced before half-time. At the break, Mason Mount also withdrew, pointing to further midfield disruption for Ruben Amorim. Kobbie Mainoo came on in his place, though the youngster has been used sparingly so far this season.

Lisandro Martinez continues his recovery from a serious knee injury, while Diogo Dalot left Portugal’s camp after complaining of muscle tightness. These fitness issues leave Amorim facing difficult decisions before the trip to the Etihad. Supporters will be waiting for his pre-match press conference later this week to learn whether any of the absentees have a chance of returning.