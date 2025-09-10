Manchester United Set To Let Malacia Leave For Turkey As Well

Embed from Getty Images

Malacia Set To Follow Onana To Turkey

Manchester United are preparing for another departure to Turkey, with Tyrell Malacia expected to join Andre Onana in the Super Lig. Reports suggest that Eyupspor have reached an agreement with United to take the Dutch left-back on loan for the season, with the Turkish window still open until September 12. This leaves both clubs with sufficient time to finalise the paperwork and complete the deal.

Malacia, 26, has found himself on the fringes under Ruben Amorim. He was close to securing a switch to Elche earlier in the window, but disagreements over a buy clause caused the move to collapse in its final stages. He has since been left waiting while teammates Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho all sealed their own exits. United insiders view him as the last member of the so-called ‘bomb squad’ still needing a fresh start.

The defender has yet to feature this season and there is little sign of that changing, with Amorim leaving him out of his matchday squads. Last year, Malacia returned from an 18-month knee injury to make just eight appearances before being loaned to PSV Eindhoven, where he played a part in their title-winning campaign. Should his move to Eyupspor collapse, it is unclear whether he would be reintegrated into the United first team or remain on the sidelines.

Why Amorim Decided Onana Had To Leave

Andre Onana will undergo a medical at Trabzonspor tomorrow ahead of a season-long loan, marking the end of his immediate involvement with United. Mail Sport reported that his poor performance in the Carabao Cup defeat against Grimsby Town last month was described by insiders as the final straw. Onana conceded twice during open play and then failed to keep out any of the 12 penalties in the shootout, leaving United out of the competition at the second-round stage.

The Cameroonian had already endured a turbulent summer. On only his second day of pre-season training at Carrington he sustained a hamstring injury, an issue that manager Amorim was reportedly unhappy about. Footage had surfaced showing Onana playing outfield on a muddy pitch while back in Cameroon, which raised concerns among staff. Despite that setback, Onana returned with the belief he would remain first-choice, though his absence from the opening league fixtures against Arsenal and Fulham caused him to worry about his standing.

Following the humiliation at Grimsby, Amorim urged the board to recruit a new goalkeeper before the deadline. United moved quickly, signing 23-year-old Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp to provide competition and eventually take over the starting role. Club executives then encouraged Onana to seek alternatives, with only a handful of leagues still open for business after Europe’s window shut on September 1. Turkey and Saudi Arabia were realistic destinations, and Trabzonspor soon emerged as the frontrunner. Amorim’s preference to offload Onana was approved by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox. The club, however, face the challenge of finding a permanent solution next summer, since Trabzonspor’s agreement contains no buy clause or obligation. With United having paid £47 million for the goalkeeper only two years ago, the expectation is that INEOS will attempt to move him on in 2026 to recoup part of that investment.