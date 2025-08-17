CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Arsenal

Manchester United are ready to start their new Premier League season, hoping to do much better than in the last one. Altay Bayindir is surprisingly in goal for the clash against Arsenal, while Ruben Amorim has decided to continue with his favourite 3-4-2-1 system. Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw will be either side of Matthijs de Ligt in the back three, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will be in central midfield, while it is Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu who take up the wing-back positions. Mason Mount gets the chance alongside Bryan Mbeumo, while Matheus Cunha is the sole striker for this match.