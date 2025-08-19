Man United News: INEOS Blocked Move For Martinez, Casemiro On The Move?

Embed from Getty Images

INEOS Blocked Martinez Move to Manchester United

Manchester United’s summer transfer window nearly brought a high-profile change between the posts, but INEOS stepped in to halt negotiations. Emiliano Martinez had given his approval to a switch from Aston Villa, yet the Old Trafford board decided against following through with the deal. Earlier reports confirmed that United lodged a loan proposal for the World Cup winner. However, Fabrizio Romano explained that Aston Villa quickly rejected the approach, unwilling to let their number one join a domestic rival without a fee. United declined to return with a revised offer, leaving the Argentine to continue at Villa Park.

With Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton set to remain as the goalkeeping options this season, Argentine journalist Gaston Edul revealed more about the background discussions. He stated that Ruben Amorim personally requested a new goalkeeper and made it clear to Martinez that he was his preferred choice.

Despite the manager’s insistence, INEOS chose not to authorise any significant spending in this area. The reasoning was linked to the £47.9 million already invested in Onana only two years earlier. Edul reported that the move was extremely close and that Amorim had made his wishes clear, but he failed to persuade the hierarchy that further funds for another goalkeeper were justified. Whether the decision will be proven correct is uncertain. Supporters have already raised doubts about the reliability of Onana and Bayindir across a long campaign. For Martinez, the outcome means he will remain in the Midlands, continuing as Aston Villa’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Casemiro Considering Saudi Move

Manchester United could also face change in midfield, with Casemiro reflecting on fresh offers from Saudi Arabia. At 32, the Brazilian is still regarded as one of the leading defensive midfielders of his generation, yet signs of physical decline have become increasingly clear. During his time at Real Madrid he built a reputation as a world-class anchor, but last season Ruben Amorim had to adjust his tactical approach to accommodate the veteran. The manager praised Casemiro’s professionalism, though he admitted privately that the player no longer had the mobility to press high and cover space effectively.

United’s regular reliance on him highlighted not just his stature but also the shortage of alternatives. The club attempted to strengthen with the signing of Carlos Baleba but failed, leaving them to explore other possibilities such as Lucien Agoume, Adam Wharton or Morten Hjulmand. With the absence of European football this year, a reshuffle in midfield seems inevitable. Sources have suggested that Casemiro is open to evaluating options, particularly after receiving an offer from NEOM FC. The Saudi side, newly promoted yet ambitious, have already signed Marcin Bulka and Alexandre Lacazette as part of their rapid growth.

From United’s perspective, a sale could ease financial pressure. The midfielder’s £300,000-per-week salary remains a burden, and the club would also seek around £15 million to avoid a capital loss. However, while a transfer remains possible, progress has been slow and time is against all parties. Should no agreement be reached, Casemiro is expected to complete the final year of his contract at Carrington. For the player, staying in Manchester would hardly be a disastrous outcome, though it may not align with the club’s long-term plans.