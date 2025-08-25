Fulham vs Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s disappointing start to the season continued as they failed to convert early dominance and were held to a 1-1 draw with Fulham. The home side carved out opportunities in the opening stages but lacked composure in front of goal. The turning point of the first half came when Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty after Mason Mount was pulled down by Calvin Bassey during a corner. Despite sustained pressure, United could not find a breakthrough before the interval.

Benjamin Sesko was introduced from the bench after the restart, but it was Leny Yoro who provided the spark. Rising highest from a corner, he forced the ball off Rodrigo Muniz to put United in front. Yet defensive lapses proved costly once more, as Diogo Dalot’s careless giveaway allowed Fulham to equalise. The match ended with the visitors looking more likely to snatch a late winner than United reclaiming the advantage.

Amorim’s Forward Selections Prove Costly

One of the recurring issues with United’s attack has been the lack of a recognised striker, but Rúben Amorim again opted for a front line of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The approach left his side blunt, with hopeful long balls and crosses failing to trouble Fulham’s defence. Both forwards were asked to chase and control passes of 60 yards while outmuscled by larger defenders, a task that offered little attacking reward. Amorim’s reluctance to start a natural number nine once again undermined his team’s play. While Mason Mount remains a valuable asset, the absence of a striker in the starting line-up cannot continue.

United Needed a Late Push

When United required attacking impetus in the closing stages, Amorim turned instead to defensive reinforcements. Rather than bringing on Kobbie Mainoo or Joshua Zirkzee, the manager introduced Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven in the 87th minute. The change was clearly made with set pieces in mind, yet deploying three centre-backs in search of a decisive goal left United toothless. The refusal to adjust the system from a back three meant the team struggled to get players on the ball in advanced areas. By the final whistle, United were relying on throw-ins and corners instead of creating clear opportunities from open play.

Fulham’s Midfield a Mixed Bag

Fulham’s midfield offered contrasting displays. Sander Berge struggled when deployed as a holding midfielder, leaving United able to slice through the centre of the pitch. While Berge has potential as a transitional number eight, he looked unsuited to the role of a number six. With Harrison Reed available as a dependable alternative, Fulham may need to reassess their midfield balance. By contrast, Sasa Lukic delivered an excellent performance. He brought steel to Fulham’s play, breaking up attacks with tactical fouls and linking effectively between midfield and the attacking unit. Though unlikely to gain widespread praise, Lukic’s contribution was vital in keeping Fulham competitive. His effort offered at least one positive takeaway for the visitors.