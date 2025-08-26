Grimsby Town vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Grimsby Town are preparing to name their strongest line-up as they aim to increase the pressure on United manager Ruben Amorim. The Mariners are dealing with a couple of injury setbacks, with Jason Svanthorsson and Sam Lavelle both unlikely to feature. The main threat for the home side will be forward Jaze Kabia, who has already scored four times this season.

Man United, in contrast, are expected to rotate their squad, with Benjamin Sesko in line for his first start at the club. Bruno Fernandes is also set to play in a more advanced role, which could allow youngster Kobbie Mainoo to earn valuable minutes. Tyler Fredricson, who was on the bench against Fulham at the weekend, may also be involved, while the goalkeeping situation could see Andre Onana handed his first outing of the campaign. United remain without the injured Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez.

Form Guide

Grimsby’s reward for overcoming Shrewsbury Town in the opening round of the EFL Cup is a glamour tie against Manchester United. Even though the visitors are not the dominant force of old, the occasion remains a huge one for the League Two side.

David Artell’s players will be eager to test themselves against Premier League opposition, particularly after opening the season with a six-game unbeaten run. They have taken 11 points from their first five fixtures and currently share the best attacking record in the division. Their home form has also been impressive, with three wins from three at Blundell Park.

For United, the aim is simple: win and avoid the embarrassment of an early exit. They have yet to secure a victory this season, picking up just a single point from two Premier League outings. Amorim has stressed that he needs a result to lift morale, and he will look for his team to provide one at Blundell Park. However, United’s record on the road is concerning, with only two wins in their last 13 away matches, something that will give Grimsby further encouragement.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United have spent more in the recent transfer window than Grimsby have across their entire history, and that financial gulf reflects the disparity in quality between the sides. While Grimsby’s form in League Two has been outstanding, the difference in class is significant, and United are expected to secure a comfortable victory. We predict Manchester United will get a 3-1 win over the League Two opponent and progress to the next round of the competition.