Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the hosts battling through an injury crisis to claim a hard-fought point in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes once again took centre stage, curling in a stunning free-kick late in the first half to hand United the lead. However, Declan Rice responded in the second period to ensure the spoils were shared. Despite remaining in 14th place, United can take encouragement from their performance ahead of Thursday’s crucial Europa League second leg against Real Sociedad.

Fernandes Continues His Strong Run

Just a fortnight ago, club legend Roy Keane labelled Bruno Fernandes an “imposter” and questioned his leadership. The Portuguese playmaker has responded emphatically. Fernandes stepped up yet again, scoring from United’s first shot on target with a sublime free-kick. Beyond his goal, he has also improved the team’s set-piece threat, contributing three goals in his last five appearances. A captain leading by example.

Amorim Adapts To Circumstances

Rúben Amorim has often been criticised for his rigid tactical approach, but Sunday’s setup hinted at a willingness to adjust. United adopted an ultra-low block, inviting Arsenal to break them down while holding just 32% possession – their lowest tally in the league this season. For much of the first half, Arsenal were only engaged defensively once they entered the final third. The approach seemed a direct response to PSV Eindhoven’s collapse against the Gunners in midweek. More importantly, it was a sign that Amorim is embracing tactical flexibility to extract the best from his depleted squad.

Zirkzee Offers More Than Højlund

Ahead of kick-off, Amorim singled out Joshua Zirkzee for praise, and it was the Dutch forward who got the nod over Rasmus Højlund. Højlund’s frustration boiled over against Sociedad, extending his barren run to 19 matches. Amorim insisted pre-match that his absence was merely for rest, but when the Dane was introduced with 15 minutes left, it was clear that Zirkzee had made a stronger case for more minutes.

Heaven Makes an Impression

Much of the pre-match discussion focused on Chido Obi facing his former club, but it was Ayden Heaven who seized the spotlight. The teenager replaced Leny Yoro at half-time and delivered a composed, energetic display. Heaven was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty for a potential handball but impressed with his defensive contributions, winning key tackles and rallying the Old Trafford crowd after a crucial challenge. Confident on the ball and unafraid to carry it forward, his performance was full of promise. Depending on Yoro’s fitness, Heaven may earn another opportunity in Thursday’s high-stakes clash against Real Sociedad.