CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Arsenal

Manchester United are ready to face Arsenal at Old Trafford, as Ruben Amorim chose his 11. Andre Onana is in goal and a back three is somewhat changed, with Victor Lindelöf in the central position. Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro are either side of him, while Casemiro will marshal the central midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are once more the two wingbacks due to Patrick Dorgu’s suspension. Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen get the task of playing just behind the striker Joshua Zirkzee.