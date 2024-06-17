EURO Review I: McTominay’s Scotland Thrashed, Eriksen Scores For Denmark

Embed from Getty Images

European Championship has started a few days ago and Manchester United have eight players participating in the tournament for five different teams and some of them have already featured in Germany. Let’s have a look what has happened so far for the teams where United have their representatives.

Germany Thrash Scotland 5-1

EURO 2024 opener has pitted Germany against Scotland in Munich’s Allianz Arena and this was not an easy not for the visiting side, as the Tartan Army had to endure a proper beating in the first match of the tournament. Germany defeated Scotland 5-1 and right from the start it was only a question of how many goals the hosts will score. Wirtz and Musiala scored in quick succession in the opening 20 minutes, while Havertz added the third just before half-time. Fullkrug made it 4-0, before Antonio Rudiger’s own goal in the 87th minute was Scotland’s only goal of the night. Emre Can scored Germany’s fifth in stoppage time.

Man United’s Scott McTominay played full 90 minutes, starting in central midfield of a 3-4-2-1 formation, but he and his teammates were not helped by Porteous’ red card in the first half.

Eriksen Scores As Denmark Draw

In Group C, things were better for Man United players. First up, Denmark faced Slovenia in a match that ended 1-1, where United had both of their Danish players in the lineup. Rasmus Hojlund was up front, part of the partnership with Jonas Wind, with Christian Eriksen playing in his usual number 10 role when he is on international duty. And it was a great tournament opener for Eriksen, who scored after just 17 minutes, three years from the last EURO opener, in which he almost lost his life. Now he was back with a bang with a beautiful goal, but such performance was not on display from Hojlund.

The young striker struggled throughout against Slovenia’s disciplined and hard-working centre-backs, and after 83 minutes, he was replaced by Yussuf Poulsen after Slovenia managed to equalise with a lucky goal from Erik Janza, when his shot deflected off a Danish defender.

England Beat Serbia, Mainoo Gets Subbed In

In the other match in group C, England managed to defeat Serbia 1-0 in unconvincing fashion, earning their first three points in the tournament. This was thanks to an early goal from Jude Bellingham, who got the most out of Serbia’s confused defence. The way the match started, it looked like England could get a big win here, but it turned out to be a poor performance for the most part of the match, with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions often giving up on possession and looking to see out the match. In this match, we did not see Luke Shaw gets the chance as that possibility was mentioned in the media days prior to the match, but we did get to see Kobbie Mainoo.

Man United’s teenager got subbed on after 86 minutes, replacing Jude Bellingham, in the final minutes of the match, when Southgate wanted to further make sure Serbia will not get the equaliser.