Man United Duo To Play At Copa America, Devils Look To Strengthen Three Positions

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Erik ten Hag will remain in charge of Manchester United, following INEOS’ season review. Reports had suggested Sir Jim Ratcliffe was considering various options, but Ten Hag will oversee this summer’s crucial transfer window. Journalist and transfer specialist David Ornstein has detailed United’s transfer plans, emphasizing the importance of this window. Ten Hag will need to reshape his squad, with several first-team players expected to depart, especially after a tough season, where only the final match of the campaign saved the Dutchman in the post, with United winning the FA Cup.

Now, Raphael Varane has already announced his departure at the end of his contract this month, and Casemiro’s future is also uncertain after a particularly painful season. The squad’s lack of depth, as highlighted in the 2023/24 season, adds to Ten Hag’s challenges and this would mean United will have to look for signing a bigger number of players, which is always a complicating thing. That is especially the case considering the fact United are always moving slow in the market.

Ornstein claimed United are looking to sign a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker. With Benjamin Sesko deciding to stay at RB Leipzig, the Devils will have to look elsewhere and maybe Zirkzee will be the choice, as the rumours have already started. In defence, the club should also look to strengthening the left-back position, where Luke Shaw’s fitness is giving out big question marks, while Tyrell Malacia missing out the entire 2023-24 season due to injury is not really something that will be the easiest to come back from. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as United’s first-choice target at centre-back, but the Toffees are still looking for a hefty transfer fee.