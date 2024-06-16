Man United Duo To Play At Copa America, Devils Look To Strengthen Three Positions

Embed from Getty Images
Martinez And Garnacho Called Up For Copa America
Argentina have announced their final 26-man squad for this summer’s Copa America, including Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez, who were previously named in the provisional group for pre-tournament friendlies. Lionel Scaloni’s team aims to defend their title after winning the tournament in 2021 and becoming World Champions 18 months later. Martinez, a World Cup winner, is one of two Manchester United players participating this year, as confirmed by Argentina. The former Ajax defender missed much of last season due to two long-term injuries but returned in time to start in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last month.
Garnacho, who scored the opening goal in that final, will be making his debut in a senior tournament for his country. This will be an interesting opportunity for him to shine. Sure, Argentina will be looking to defend the title they won in 2021, but after a pretty good season he had individually at Man United, Garnacho will hope to have enough opportunities to grab the headlines and catch the attention of Scaloni, but Argentina fans as well. Interestingly, he was initially set to feature for Argentina’s youth team in the Olympics later this summer, where he would have definitely played a much bigger role, but Garnacho will have to focus on pre-season preparations with United once he returns from Copa America.
Where United Want To Strengthen?
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Erik ten Hag will remain in charge of Manchester United, following INEOS’ season review. Reports had suggested Sir Jim Ratcliffe was considering various options, but Ten Hag will oversee this summer’s crucial transfer window. Journalist and transfer specialist David Ornstein has detailed United’s transfer plans, emphasizing the importance of this window. Ten Hag will need to reshape his squad, with several first-team players expected to depart, especially after a tough season, where only the final match of the campaign saved the Dutchman in the post, with United winning the FA Cup.
Now, Raphael Varane has already announced his departure at the end of his contract this month, and Casemiro’s future is also uncertain after a particularly painful season. The squad’s lack of depth, as highlighted in the 2023/24 season, adds to Ten Hag’s challenges and this would mean United will have to look for signing a bigger number of players, which is always a complicating thing. That is especially the case considering the fact United are always moving slow in the market.
Ornstein claimed United are looking to sign a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker. With Benjamin Sesko deciding to stay at RB Leipzig, the Devils will have to look elsewhere and maybe Zirkzee will be the choice, as the rumours have already started. In defence, the club should also look to strengthening the left-back position, where Luke Shaw’s fitness is giving out big question marks, while Tyrell Malacia missing out the entire 2023-24 season due to injury is not really something that will be the easiest to come back from. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as United’s first-choice target at centre-back, but the Toffees are still looking for a hefty transfer fee.
