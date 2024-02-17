Luton Town vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in Premier League action after yet another free midweek, thanks to their premature exit from European competitions, but that could now be used to their advantage to keep their winning streak as they set to face Luton Town away from home.

Team News

Luton faced a tough defeat against Sheffield United, leaving little room for optimism. However, manager Edwards found solace in the fact that no fresh injuries emerged among the players. This means that only four athletes are expected to be absent from this weekend’s lineup. Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), and the recovering captain Tom Lockyer will sit out the upcoming match against the Red Devils. Additionally, Edwards has opted to give new recruit Daiki Hashioka more time to adapt to English football before thrusting him into Premier League action. Teden Mengi, who was fit enough to make the bench against Sheffield United, is poised to reclaim a starting position against his former team. Tahith Chong is also in contention for a starting role, challenging Andros Townsend and potentially displacing Jordan Clark from the starting lineup. Ten Hag subbed Luke Shaw as a precaution at halftime against Aston Villa, raising doubts about his availability for the upcoming match. While the manager is hopeful Shaw will recover, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (unspecified) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) are uncertain. Anthony Martial (groin), Lisandro Martinez (knee), and Mason Mount (calf) remain sidelined. Victor Lindelof may step in if Shaw isn’t fit, but Ten Hag is unlikely to make further changes to the winning lineup, despite McTominay’s crucial role.

Form Guide

Luton Town are doing well in recent weeks, although their last match was a tough 3-1 loss against Sheffield United, the team they might be fighting for the remainder of the season in their quest of reaching safety from relegation. But prior to that, Luton were on the up and it all started in 2024. A 0-0 draw against Bolton in FA Cup was followed by a 2-1 win in the replay. They drew 1-1 against Burnley, but then followed that with wins against Everton 2-1 and Brighton rather spectacularly 4-0. Their 4-4 draw against Newcastle also astonishing, as Rob Edwards’ side managed to prove to everyone they can score goals galore, despite many Premier League fans expecting them to return to the Championship. In fact, they are right now just above the relegation zone, thanks to those recent results.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also doing great in 2024. They won all but one match in all competitions, a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Their 4-2 and 4-3 wins against Newport and Wolves were far from ideal as United showed great weaknesses once again, but they followed that with some good wins in recent weeks. A 3-0 beating of West Ham was refreshingly stress-free, while the 2-1 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park was an important victory showing United they can and should fight for the Champions League qualification. If they beat Luton, United will be on a streak of four Premier League wins, something they badly needed since the start of the campaign.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, Man United are clear favourites and we predict they will beat Luton 2-0. Another win could get Ten Hag’s side closer to the top five finish, which might be enough for Champions League qualification next season.