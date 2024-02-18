CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Luton Town

Manchester United are ready for another Premier League trip, this time for the first time they are at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road. Andre Onana starts in goal, with Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire starting as the two centre-backs. Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw make the back four as the two full-backs. Things are looking quite familiar in other areas of the pitch, too, as Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are both starters in central midfield, while Bruno Fernandes is the team’s captain from his favourite number 10 role. Erik Ten Hag did not want to change the front three either, as Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford will be attacking from the wings, with Rasmus Hojlund being the lone striker.