Manchester United 2-1 Brentford: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United are finally back to their winning ways, as they recorded a 2-1 victory against Brentford in a chaotic finish. Following two home losses in the past week, Erik Ten Hag’s team just about managed to stop the third defeat from occurring at the same place.

Brentford got themselves into the lead through Mathias Jensen after 26 minutes of play and United struggled for the big part of the match. They were not creating good chances and right when it looked like United’s poor form could become awful, Scott McTominay came to the rescue. After coming on just minutes earlier, the Scot managed to score a stoppage-time brace and get United much-needed three points.

Super Scott McTominay

In fact, McTominay’s performance was even more unusual than that suggests. The midfielder came on after 87 minutes, replacing Sofyan Amrabat and just three minutes in he managed to score a goal which was overturned. But then the six-minute stoppage time started and McTominay three minutes in first managed to score after a scramble and make it 1-1. In a desperate last-breath attack, Harry Maguire’s assist found him right where it was supposed to and the midfielder netted again, past the allocated time, giving United a great sigh of relief.

Brentford Unlike To Increase United Misery

But as much as United got themselves a win in what reminded us of the famous ‘Fergie Time’, this was a match in which Brentford did not deserve to lose. Yes, United had dominated the possession after going behind, and yes, they did make 21 shots, eight of which went on target. But the Bees were dilligent in their defensive work, they made United struggle for options and creating good goalscoring opportunities. Their defensive movements were giving headaches to United’s not-so-creative attack, and this match was there for them to take. Yet, they fell in a chaotic finish which will only further deteriorate the mood around the team who has been struggling to get a win for almost two months now.

Maguire Gets A Good Day In The Office

Harry Maguire was so often criticised in the last couple of years, but now is his time to get some recognition he deserved on the day. It was the centre-back who helped salvage the three points, as his well-timed assist for McTominay made it possible for the Scot to score in the dying seconds of the match. It was unusual to see Maguire start alongside Jonny Evans, recreating their partnership from their time at Leicester. They both had a decent game defensively, but Maguire also showed why he was often praised for his ball-carying qualities which we have seen less and less of in the recent seasons.

Big Improvements Are Needed

This was a much needed win for the players and for Ten Hag especially, but now that the three points are in the big, one thing still must be said – Manchester United are going to improve massively if their season is to be successful. This was not a match United thoroughly deserved to win, their recent performances were also below par and the good thing is that now the October international break starts. Hopefully in the new cycle of matches, United will show much more of the things they were showing us last season.