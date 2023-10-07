CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brentford

This is the team Erik Ten Hag has chosen for the match against Brentford. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, with some changes in the back four. Victor Lindelof has to move to left-back due to a lack of options, while Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans make up the centre-back partnership. Diogo Dalot will be the right-back, while Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat are the two central midfielders. Ahead of them in the number 10 role is Mason Mount, which means captain Bruno Fernandes is moved towards the right from where he will try to influence the game. Marcus Rashford is in his favourite left-wing position, while Rasmus Hojlund spearheads the attack for Manchester United.