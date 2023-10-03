CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Galatasaray

Manchester United are ready for their second Champions League match of the campaign and Erik Ten Hag has opted for an unusual starting 11. One of the biggest changes is that Sofyan Amrabat is starting as a makeshift left-back, with Diogo Dalot on the opposite flank, and with Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in between as the two centre-backs. Casemiro is the sole defensive midfielder in a more of a 4-3-3 system, with Mason Mount and Hannibal Mejbri getting their chance to play as the two ‘eights’. Bruno Fernandes is on the right wing, Marcus Rashford on the left, while Rasmus Hojlund will be the sole striker up front.