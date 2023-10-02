Manchester United vs Galatasaray – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready for another Champions League night, but after the loss in Munich at the hands of Bayern, now is the time for Old Trafford to help the Red Devils get the three points against Galatasaray. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Tuesday night match.

Team News

Man United will have plenty of problems ahead of this match and that is especially the case in the defensive line, where it seems like Erik Ten Hag will have to be creative about his solutions. United will be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and possibly even Sergio Reguilon at left-back, while centre-back Lisandro Martinez is set to remain out of contention for the remainder of the year. Also, the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are also out, as is Jadon Sancho, who has had his fall-out with Ten Hag and it remains unknown if he will be returning to the first team due to those issues. The good news is that Antony could get back in the team, with the front line being complete for this match.

On the other hand, things are looking much better for Galatasaray. They will be without Kazimcan Karatas through injury, while Hakim Ziyech is major doubt too. Former Chelsea and Ajax winger has been training individually due to a knock and it is still hard to predict whether he will be involved or not.

Form Guide

Man United’s season so far has not been going the way Erik Ten Hag and his players had hoped. The Devils were just about to start a nice winning run, after beating Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League and Crystal Palace 3-0 in the League Cup, but last weekend they lost to Roy Hodgson’s team in their league rematch just days after a comfortable victory. That loss was United’s already fifth loss of the campaign. Now, they are in big need of a win, especially as they already lost their first Champions League match of the campaign 4-3 at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, are doing great in their domestic Superlig. They won their last six matches in the Turkish championship, comfortably getting close to the very top of the standings, where they will be fighting with Fenerbahce for the title. The only match they did not win in the past couple of months was the 2-2 draw against Copenhagen in their Champions League opener, which was the match in which Galatasaray had to chase a two-goal deficit, managing to get the point in the last five to 10 minutes of the match.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the stature of the club and the two respective teams both clubs have at disposal, it is clear Man United are expected to get the much needed three points from this match. But it will be far from an easy task to do so. Galatasaray are a typical Turkish club who have plenty of players who used to play in top European leagues and could be dangerous on any given night. But we predict Manchester United will get a hard-fought 2-1 win at Old Trafford.