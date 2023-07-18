Man United News: Rashford Signs New Deal, Maguire Has His Suitors

Embed from Getty Images

Many things are happening these days around Manchester United and the biggest one so far during this transfer window is the new contract for Marcus Rashford, as he commits to the club until June 2028. Here is everything you need to know about the latest stories.

Marcus Rashford Signs New Long-Term Deal

Important news for the Red Devils this monday – Marcus Rashford has signed a new long-term deal with the Manchester United. United’s best goalscorer last season signed a five-year contract which will see him earn 325.000 pounds per week, according to The Times. This means he will be the player with the top salary at the club, following the departure of David De Gea, who used to earn 375.000 pounds per week. Rashford’s new wages fall under Man United’s budgeting and the fans will be most satisfied by the fact that there were never really any chances of this deal not happening.

Some of the media are reporting the fact that Rashford had offers from other clubs in England and Europe, but that he never really considered them, as he wants to stay in Manchester and win big trophies with his boyhood club. But there is also the fact that Ten Hag has made Rashford central to his plans at Old Trafford and the player himself already had the chance to see how his game improved under the Dutchman, scoring his personal best of 30 goals in all competitions last season. All of this points to the expectations that we are yet to see the best version of Marcus Rashford and that certainly is exciting.

Rashford is set to turn 26 in October and the best years of his career are still ahead of him. With his hardworking attitude and eagerness to bring glory back to Man United, the fans will be thrilled to see him going forward in his already successful career.

Maguire Wanted By Clubs, But With A Big ‘But’

Harry Maguire is not the Manchester United captain anymore, as it was announced on Sunday that the defender was moved from that role. The England international made it known that he is extremely disappointed by that move from Ten Hag, but that he will continue to give his best for Man United. Now, the speculations are already swirling about where Maguire could go this summer, if he is to leave Old Trafford. According to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, West Ham have already made a loan offer for Maguire, but it was rejected by the club. Apparently, West Ham want to get a loan deal with an option to buy the player, as it is understood that the cost of outright signing Maguire on a permanent deal is too expensive for them. According to Fabrizio Romano, on the other hand, several clubs are probably going to wait until much later in the transfer window before making a move, as they hope Man United will lower the asking price for the player.