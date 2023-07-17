Man United News: Bruno To Become Captain, Clubs Want Diallo On Loan

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are starting to get busy in this summer transfer windows, as the stories about the imminent arrival of Andre Onana from FC Internazionale are popping up on a daily basis, but that is not the only story worth talking these days. Harry Maguire was stripped off his captaincy, Marcus Rashford is getting closer to renewing the contract with the club and the expectations are that a similar thing will happen with Lisandro Martinez. But let’s now take a closer look at all of the things currently being mentioned in the media.

Bruno Set To Become Captain

With Maguire losing his captaincy on Sunday, there is a clear question of who will be taking it from him. While the England international announced that he is extremely disappointed to lose such an important role in the squad, that was not unexpected, considering he is nowhere near the starting spot in the team. And now, there has already been talk of who could be the new Man United captain as initial reports suggest that role will be given to Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese is a true leader of this team and currently he has the greatest chances of becoming the captain. While it is always favourable to have a domestic player be the captain of such a huge club, it is hard to expect Ten Hag to give the captaincy to Marcus Rashford, as that could only increase the already big pressure on his shoulders. Also, considering the fact Maguire already missed most of the matches last season, it was Bruno who was given the role in such instances and he duly delivered. No one will be surprised if the Portuguese playmaker becomes the official captain ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Amad Diallo Is Interesting To Several Clubs

Manchester United signed Amad Diallo a while ago in the hope of getting a talented player which will develop to one day becoming an important part of the first team. That has not been the case just yet and Diallo could be given the chance to go out on yet another loan. After playing in Scotland and the Championship, the youngster could get his first taste of Premier League football on a consistent basis. According to the Daily Mail, Leicester City are interested in getting Amad to help them return from the Championship, but it is two other clubs that are looking into the player as well. Burnley and Sheffield United are hopeful of bringing the Ivorian to their respective teams, but the decision will not be made lightly. Ten Hag first wants to get a closer look at the player during the US tour and only afterwards will a decision be made on his future.

Telles To Go To Saudi Arabia

And least, but not the least, Alex Telles is getting closer to leaving the club as there are reports suggesting he could be going to Saudi Arabia. Al Nassr are interested, so the Portuguese left-back could be teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.