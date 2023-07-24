Man United News: Problems With Hojlund Negotiations, Amrabat Getting Closer

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United faced Arsenal the other day on their tour of the United States and defeated the Premier League runners-up 2-0 in New Jersey. The Devils also won 5-3 on penalties following the 90 minutes and their overall performance gave plenty of positives to Erik Ten Hag. Particularly that was the case with Jadon Sancho, who starred in a false nine role, an unusual one for him. The Englishman not only managed to score the second goal of the game, but he was a menace throughout the match, showing that maybe there are some things he could offer to Man United in this position. It is why there were media reports today suggesting that Ten Hag was particularly impressed and that he might explore this new role for Sancho going into the new season. But this will also be affected by how Man United resolve their issue of signing a new striker.

Atalanta Want €70m For Hojlund

That striker that should arrive to Man United is presumably Rasmus Hojlund, although there are some problems regarding the potential signature of the Dane. The 20-year-old is eager to sign for United, there are no problems in that regard, yet it is Atalanta who want the get the most out of this deal. They signed him last year for 17 million euros and now they want over four times that amount. Reportedly, their asking price is 70 million euros and they do not want to budge from it, which is frustrating Man United officials. According to The Telegraph, United do not want to go that high and they suggest that Ten Hag has other targets in mind in addition to Hojlund. United are adamant he is not the only option. Also, according to the Sky Sports, there is a growing feeling that Atalanta would have to reduce their asking price if they are to sell the player.

It seems that a deal here could be made, as Atalanta will definitely want to pocket big money and flip a huge profit on a player they signed in 2022. It might also be the case of Atalanta hard-balling here in order to prepare new strikers they could sign to be ready for when they actually sell Hojlund.

United Confident Of Signing Amrabat

But it is in the case of Sofyan Amrabat that Man United are doing much better and could be soon strike a deal for the Moroccan midfielder. Man United are already making concrete moves for the player, according to Italian media outlet La Nazione. They claim Fiorentina want between 28 and 30 million euros for the player, while Man United’s offer will presumably be in the region of 25 million euros, including add-ons. Fiorentina know they need to sell the 26-year-old, who has one more year on his deal with the club. But also, there is the fact United’s interest for him is real and the player would be hugely disappointed if he was to miss out on this opportunity. With United moving fast, we might even see Sofyan Amrabat join the club before the end of the week.