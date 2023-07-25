Man United News: Fred And McTominay Links, Amrabat Reaches Agreement

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United defeated Arsenal in a recent friendly match and the team is now working towards new challenges. One such will come on Wednesday when they face Real Madrid, which will be an interesting examination of where the Red Devils are at this point of the pre-season preparations. But until we get to see Erik Ten Hag’s side take on Jude Bellingham and other new Real Madrid signings, there are plenty of subjects to talk about in regards to transfer window and potential signings and departures. Here is what you need to know.

Man United Open To Selling Fred

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfield and we already wrote about the plans to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina – on which we will write more down below – and this could mean certain midfielders could be on their way out. One such player is Fred, whom Ten Hag would be fine with losing in this transfer window. According to The Telegraph, Man United are hoping to raise as much as 20 million pounds through the sale of Brazilian midfielder, who arrived years ago from Shakhtar in a deal worth 50 million pounds.

Reportedly, some 10 days ago, Galatasaray had approached Man United for Fred, but it was said back then that their opening bid was rejected by Man United due to being below expectations. Fulham are also looking into the possibility of signing Fred, while the Saudi clubs are also being in the conversation. It is then just a matter of time when Fred will departure and to which club. It also remains to be seen which transfer fee they will get, but if Saudi Arabian clubs are in the conversation, they could drive the price up.

McTominay Can Go Only If A Huge Bid Comes In

According to The Telegraph, Ten Hag would therefore like to keep Scott McTominay at Man United next season. He would be willing to sanction his sale only if a big offer came in that warranted serious consideration. Manchester Evening News write that West Ham are interested in the Scottish midfielder, but they would reportedly have to offer at least 40 million pounds. United will not force McTominay out, but if such an offer was to come in, they would consider bringing in a younger defensive midfielder instead of him. The same source claims McTominay would be keen to make a move if he realises he will not get enough chances to play, as he does not want to spend the entire season on the bench.

Amrabat Agrees Terms With United

And last but not the least, Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly reached a total agreement with Manchester United for his personal terms, according to Alfredo Pedulla from Italy. Now it is up to the two clubs to find the right prace and structuring of the deal. Reportedly, United could pay between 23 and 25 million euros with add-ons. It is now only a question of time when the Moroccan midfielder will join Manchester United.