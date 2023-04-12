Manchester United vs Sevilla – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done well enough against Everton to get a comfortable win and keep moving their points tally forward. But now is the time for Erik Ten Hag’s side to play in Europa League, as the quarter-final double-headers are upon us. After playing Real Sociedad in the group stage and then knocking out Barcelona and Real Betis in the past two months, it is time for Manchester United to face fourth different Spanish side this season. Sevilla are coming to Old Trafford and this tie should be an interesting one.

Team News

It is expected for Erik Ten Hag to have several problems in terms of the players at his disposal for the match against Sevilla. Man United will be without Marcus Rashford, who earn a groin injury against Everton last weekend and this should not be the only match he will miss out on. Luke Shaw has a hamstring problem, meaning Tyrell Malacia will be called up to replace him. And then there are the usual problems from players with long term injuries – Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Tom Heaton are all out. Christian Eriksen should not be expected in the starting lineup, although he did return after his ankle injury and featured against Everton. Also, Casemiro is back in the team as he can play in Europe, and has also served his four-match ban in domestic competitions.

As for Sevilla, there are three big omissions. Jesus Manuel Corona and Joan Jordan are injured, while Pape Cheikh is ineligible. Lucas Ocampos returns after not playing in La Liga due to suspension, while Alex Telles will be allowed to face his parent club, as he is on loan at Sevilla from Man United.

Form Guide

Man United are slowly improving their form in recent weeks, but they are still not at the level which gives too much confidence. Although they did win their last two games without conceding a goal, there are asterisks to be put on those wins, simply because of the way their season has been going. Those were wins against Brentford and Everton, both at Old Trafford, where United feel good about themselves. Prior to that, there was the poor 2-0 loss at Newcastle United in the first match after the international break. Hopefully United will continue putting in strong performances at home, this time against Sevilla.

And while Sevilla are always dangerous when playing in Europa League, their season domestically has been a mess. They are 13th in La Liga with mere 32 points in 28 matches, meaning they will have to win Europa League if they are to play in UEFA competitions next season. Among their recent results are a 2-2 draw against Celta, 2-0 loss to Getafe and a 6-1 horror show at the hands of Atletico Madrid. They also lost both of their second legs in Europa League, against PSV and Fenerbahce, but got through thanks to bigger wins in the first matches.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the problems both teams have, but also the fact United will be playing at home, this should be a good game for them. We predict Manchester United will beat Sevilla 2-1 and get an important one-goal lead ahead of the return leg seven days later at the Ramon Sanchez Pisjuan.