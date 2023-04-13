CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Sevilla

Manchester United are back in Europa League action and they take on Europa League specialists, Sevilla. David De Gea is in goal as usual for this one, with the main centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in front of him. Tyrell Malacia gets the chance at left-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the opposite side. Casemiro is in the team and he will play alongside Marcel Sabitzer. Bruno Fernandes captains the side, with Jadon Sancho and Antony either side of him, on the wings. Anthony Martial gets the nod in attack.