Four Players Man United Could Target In Final Year Of Contract

Embed from Getty Images

While Manchester United players are on international duty and the remainder of the squad is preparing for the final stretch of the campaign, there is enough time to start looking into the future and the upcoming summer transfer window. While it remains unknown what kind of moves Man United will make – and whether there will be a change in ownership of the club – one thing is for certain: Man United will be linked with way too many players in the coming months.

Before that happens, we wanted to take a look into the players whose contracts are currently set to expire in the summer of 2024. This means they will be entering their final year of the contract in the coming summer, meaning United and other clubs might want to take the most out of the situation and try to poach them at a slightly lower price. Here are the four players that would make the most sense for United.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane was linked with a move to Man United so many times it is tough to count. But Tottenham captain is turning 30 this year and will be getting into final 12 months of his contract with his boyhood club. Maybe this summer is the perfect one to try and sign him. He would be an expensive solution, no doubt about that, but he also seems as the safest of bets in terms of potential strikers United could sign. Kane’s qualities are well known and he could still have three or four years at the highest level to give to the Devils.

Declan Rice

Another player United were linked with is Declan Rice. West Ham defensive midfielder should not be the player United should spend 100 million euros on, as some pundits would suggest, but he is a player they should try to get at a discounted price. Rice would be a domestic player, which is important in squad building, but also someone who knows the Premier League well. He could complement Casemiro, Eriksen, Fred and McTominay and offer options to United.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Serbian midfielder is one of those players who is always linked with moves to various clubs, but never actually leaves Lazio. In the summer of 2023, Milinkovic-Savic will be 28 and already eight years at Lazio. He could be open to finally change the league and challenge himself further, although it would remain to be seen what kind of outlook on him would Erik Ten Hag have.

Lucas Hernandez

And finally, the Bayern Munich centre-back. Lucas Hernandez would be the least realistic option of the four. One of the reasons is that he is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, but the Frenchman’s qualities are obvious. Ten Hag might be looking at younger defenders to improve centre-back options, but Hernandez has 33 caps for France and over 100 matches at Bayern at the age of 27. He is probably yet to peak and maybe Man United could monitor his situation if necessary.