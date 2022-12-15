Man United Centre-Back To Win The World Cup

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United will have the fifth player to win the World Cup while playing at the club. That will be Lisandro Martinez or Raphael Varane, after France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semifinal match on Wednesday night. The reigning world champions are in their second consecutive World Cup final, having won the competition in 2018.

Varane Vs Martinez In The World Cup Final

Varane started the match as it was expected, as part of the centre-back partnership with Ibrahima Konate. Despite Morocco having their chances throughout the match and often threatening to equalise before France’s second goal, Varane did an overall good job, with his team earning a clean-sheet in a World Cup semi-final. Theo Hernandez scored an early goal for France, before Randal Kolo Muani netted the second late on, to confirm their place in the final.

There, they will face Argentina, in what will be a match for the ages. On one side, France will try to become the first team to win consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. On the other, Argentina are trying to end the 36-year drought, since Diego Maradona’s heroics in Mexico, with Lionel Messi having his final shot at winning the greatest trophy of them all. For Argentina, there is a chance we will see Lisandro Martinez in the team, as the Man United centre-back has been in and out of the starting lineup at this tournament. Whatever the outcome of the final, United will once again have a world champion in their ranks, following Paul Pogba’s participation in France’s victory back in 2018.

While You Are Here – Morata Linked With A Move To United

We have mentioned recently that Manchester United are understacked in a couple of positions of their squad, with the positions of the striker and right-back being the most obvious ones. But how should United solve their attacking problem now that Cristiano Ronaldo is gone and the only two players Erik Ten Hag could use in his position are not primarily strikers – Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford? Should they loan someone in January and then wait for the summer to make a proper move, or should they go all-in this winter? It is hard to see this second option happening now, especially with the Glazer family hoping to sell the club.

But a report from ESPN suggests Manchester United are interested in Alvaro Morata. The Atletico Madrid striker has been a perennial underachiever, with occasional glimpses of his potential. While playing for Real Madrid, Atletico and Juventus, the Spain international has had some really good seasons, but more often than not, he struggled and, at Real Madrid in particular, he was away from the starting position in the team.

So should United really go after the player who scored three goals for Spain at this World Cup? If there is a possibility of signing him on loan until the end of the season, then that is a low risk move. But going after a proper transfer would probably not be wise. Morata is 30 years old, his 47 Premier League matches for Chelsea brought mere 16 goals and his big swings in performances can be unpredictable. But then again, Erik Ten Hag would know better if he could use him this season.