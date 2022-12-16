Ten Manchester United Players’ Contracts To Expire In 2023

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United currently have 10 players in their first-team squad whose contracts are set to expire on 30 June 2023. Here we take a look at what are the club officials expected to do in regards to offering new deals or letting certain players go once this season is over.

The Three Goalkeepers

It is an interesting situation for Man United, who will have almost a blank slate to choose what thez are going to do with their goalkeepers going forwards. All three keepers currently in Man United’s squad are set to have their contracts expired in the summer of 2023. David De Gea, Tom Heaton and Martin Dubravka are all in that situation and one of these players could easily leave the club. Considering that United usually insert the trigger clause option for another year in the contracts with their players, it is already now clear De Gea will be staying in 2023-24. With Dubravka’s arrival this past summer, it seems that there are bigger chances for him to stay, while Tom Heaton could be going eslewhere. The reason for such suspicions is the fact United are in search for another goalkeeper. There are rumours about Yann Sommer potentially joining on a free transfer next summer, once his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires. The competition for De Gea is necessary, one way or the other.

The Four Defenders

The four defensive players who are in this boat are Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones. Things seem quite simple in this regard. Man United should and will do everything they can to give Dalot and Shaw long-term contracts before the season ends, not just one-year extensions. They are Ten Hag’s first-choice players at right-back and left-back and there is no doubt the Dutchman will want to keep the two players in the team. But then, the situation with the two centre-backs in this conversation is quite different. Tuanzebe and Jones are expected to leave the club, as they are far away from the crux of the team. They are not going to become Ten Hag’s options when choosing the teams throughout the season and they ultimately have no future at Old Trafford anymore.

Fred, Garnacho And Rashford

And these three players remain, all a bit in a different situation. Marcus Rashford had a brilliant World Cup and is doing really well for Man United this season. Despite rumours of PSG being interested in him, there is no doubt United will keep the player as a one-year contract extension is already set to be triggered. It only remains to be seen whether a full new contract will be signed between the two parties. As for Fred, United are expected to keep him as well, although next summer we might see new faces in the team, set to bring more quality and competition in the central midfield area. Ten Hag prefers Eriksen and Casemiro in those two positions, but giving up on Fred on a free transfer is not something that should be expected. As for Alejandro Garnacho, the bright talent will definitely be offered a new, improved and long-term deal with United after showing early on he can be the one to grow for the future.