Cristiano Ronaldo Shockingly Linked With Real Madrid Move

The World Cup has begun in Qatar and many Manchester United players will be hoping of making a great result at the greatest football tournament, as their national sides will be targeting strong performances throughout the next four weeks. But before our players get involved and start playing, there are still plenty of news circulating around the club here in England, with the prospect of a January transfer window looming.

After the World Cup finishes on 18 December, there will be just two or three matches for all Premier League clubs before 2022 ends and the January transfer window starts. Then, it is no wonder more and more speculations are being brought up in the media. And with the current situation at Old Trafford, it was inevitable that many of those stories would involve Cristiano Ronaldo. What many have not expected, however, are the shocking claims in Spanish media that Real Madrid could offer Ronaldo an escape route.

Ronaldo Linked With Real Madrid Return

This story a couple weeks ago would have never made the news, as probably no one would be so brave to claim such an unrealistic thing. But now, there are media outlets in Spain claiming Real Madrid could be ready to welcome Ronaldo back at Santiago Bernabeu, following his row with everyone at Old Trafford. But why now? The media have concocted a story in which Real would be open to finding a short-term solution in attack, due to Karim Benzema’s injury. Officially the best player in the world, Benzema is missing out on the World Cup due to injury problems, and that will be a huge problem for the defending champions of the world, France.

But the claims that Madrid could offer Ronaldo a contract until the end of the season, to help out in attack of Carlo Ancelotti’s team while Benzema is injured, is not something that will actually happen. Fabrizio Romano also tweeted that such a move is unrealistic and it makes sense – Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have a clear structure and hierarchy, and bringing a soon-to-be 38-year-old superstar, unable of accepting his gradual and natural decline, is not something such a huge club would allow themselves to do. In fact, Ronaldo’s second spell at United is literally everything Real Madrid need to see to realise a second spell for him at their club is not the wisest idea. What will happen with Ronaldo then? No one really knows precisely…

Wan-Bissaka To Go To Villa?

That Man United could have more outgoings from the team during January 2023 is now getting more obvious, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially leaving the club. There are new links popping up that the right-back is targeted by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, as the Englishman has been unable to get any chances under Erik Ten Hag. Former Premier League and USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel said that there must be a reason why Emery and Villa have been linked with a move for the player, claiming he has not worked out at Man United. Wan-Bissaka does not seem even to be the second choice option at right-back, with Tyrell Malacia getting such opportunities to replace Diogo Dalot. It would be interesting to see what would United do in the market if Wan-Bissaka does leave.