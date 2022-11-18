What Awaits Manchester United Players At The World Cup?

Embed from Getty Images

The World Cup starts in just two days and the footballing spectacle in Qatar will bring us astounding 64 matches across just 29 days. The 32 national teams will fight for the greatest trophy in football history and while the club season is put on hold, Manchester United will still have plenty of their players to follow during the tournament. A total of 16 Man United players are part of the World Cup squads and here is a guide for you what awaits every single one of them during the coming weeks.

England – Three Players

Man United will be represented in the England squad with three players – Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford. England are in a favourable Group B with Iran, Wales and the United States. They will be favourites to finish top of the group, which would put them in great position to reach the quarterfinals, considering first placed team from Group B will play the second placed team from Group A – which is expected to be Ecuador, Senegal or Qatar. Obviously, proved that the Netherlands win their group as well.

Portugal – Three Players

Portugal will also have three United players – Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot. They are in Group H with the likes of Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea, which is not an easy group to get. Former European champions will also be mixing with Group G in the round of 16, so they could meet one of Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. That is why it’s even more important for them to finish top of the group.

France – Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is the only Man United player featuring for the defending champions of the world and his team is not expected to have many troubles in Group D. After facing Australia in the first match, they will also have to face Tunisia and Denmark. A top spot would give them a possibly easier draw, escaping a new match against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Brazil – Four Players

So many Man United Brazilians are in this team – Fred, Casemiro and Antony also have the company of the loaned out Alex Telles. As top favourites going into the tournament, everyone will expect Brazil to top the group with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon.

Argentina – Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez will possibly be an important part of the Argentina squad, who are in group C with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico. These rivals give them a good chance of reaching the round of 16 as the best team in the group.

Uruguay – Facundo Pellistri

We mentioned Portugal already and in their group is Uruguay, where Facundo Pellistri will be hoping to get his chances. It is not an easy group for them, but they have the quality to get out of it in one piece.

Tunisia – Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal Mejbri will be hoping for his World Cup debut against Denmark in the first round match of the group stage. They will have a tough task to skip one of Denmark or France to reach the round of 16.

Denmark – Christian Eriksen

In that first match for Tunisia, we will most certainly see Christian Eriksen leading Denmark some 17 months after he was revived on the pitch, during the European Championship’s match. What a comeback story Eriksen has had.

The Netherlands – Tyrell Malacia

And finally, Tyrell Malacia is the last, 16th Man United player at this World Cup. He will feature for Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands, but he might not be the first choice option on the left flank. Netherlands are in the group with Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar.