CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United are ready for their first Europa League match of the season. Despite the sad news of the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II, the game at Old Trafford will go on, with a minute of silence expected before the start. For the match itself, Erik ten Hag has decided to make some important changes and insert Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup. The likes of Anthony Elanga, Casemiro and Victor Lindelof also get the chance, from those players who have not been regulars recently. Fred is in Bruno Fernandes’ spot behind the striker, Christian Eriksen the central midfielder, while Antony gets the nod on the right wing once again.