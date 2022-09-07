Manchester United vs Real Sociedad – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are on a roll! Four consecutive wins in the league have propelled them from the bottom of the standings to a place close to the much wanted top four. It is still early in the season, but it is good to see United turning things around with such swiftness and upturn in form. Now, they are about to start their second competition of the season, as the first Europa League match awaits. Thursday night will be the time when Real Sociedad will be coming to Old Trafford, in the group stage opener. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this match.

Team News

Ten Hag will not have many issues with injured players. Only three of them will not be featuring for certain – Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri, alongside Brandon Williams, who is not only injured, but also unregistered for the Europa League squad. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are doubts and we will have to wait and see if they can be part of the matchday squad, while we could see some interesting changes in the starting lineup. We might see Martin Dubravka get his debut in goal ahead of David de Gea, with Casemiro hoping to start and get some much needed minutes to get in the rhythm.

As for Real Sociedad, there will be more problems for them. All off Diego Rico, Mikel Oyarzabal, Robin Le Normnad, Carlos Fernandez and Martin Merquelanz are injured and unavailable for this one, while David Silva will be making a return to Manchester, as the former City captain will be part of the starting eleven for the visitors.

Form Guide

Manchester United are in their best form in months. Erik ten Hag’s team started the season in an unexpected way, with two terrible losses, but then maybe the even more unexpected thing happened. The Devils won their next four Premier League matches in the span of a fortnight and everything changed. First it was Liverpool, then Southampton and Leicester, before the 3-1 win over Arsenal last Sunday. This brought United close to the top four places in the Premier League standings, drastically changing the mood around the club.

As for Real Sociedad, they did not have so many wins so far, but they also had some really tough matches early on. The Basque club played mere four matches in La Liga this season, with their campaign starting later and they won both of their matches away from home. Both of those were 1-0 victories against Cadiz and Elche. The two matches they did not win, no one really expected them to – they lost 4-1 to Barcelona, but then drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid last Saturday. That result could also be a boost to Imanol Alguacil’s side, considering the tough opposition.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the team’s form and Ten Hag’s ability to make more changes in the team, giving place to those who did not play as much, but want to make an impression, this could be an interesting matchup on a European night. The Devils are often struggling with Spanish sides, but we predict Manchester United will beat Real Sociedad 2-1 and start the Europa League campaign just the way they would want.