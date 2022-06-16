Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 Fixtures List Announced

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are on a break between the two seasons, but the fixtures list for the 2022-23 Premier League campaign are already out. The Premier League has announced all of the 380 matches that await us in the new season. Manchester United have learned when and where they will be starting the season, but also how different this campaign will be.

Due to the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played in November and December, there will be a drastically changed schedule for all clubs, not just Man United. As you will see, the months of November and January will see United play just a handful of games, while the months of October and April will be among the toughest ever. Here is what you need to know about United’s fixtures list.

Five Games To Kick Off August

Manchester United will start the new Premier League campaign on 7 August at Old Trafford, as they are set to host Brighton. The month of August will see United play five matches, including the greatest clash of them all. After visiting Brentford in Gameweek 2, United will host Liverpool on 20 August.

September Easy Compared To October

In September, Man United will play only three matches, two of them at home – against Arsenal and Leeds United. But October will prove to be a much greater challenge. The Devils will play six Premier League matches, starting on the 1 October away at Manchester City. The Manchester Derby will be followed by visiting Everton, then hosting Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur. Finally, a visit to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge will come just before West Ham come to Manchester. A really tough month for United.

Just Seven Games In Three Months

While there will be six Premier League games in October, November, December and January will bring just seven games in total. Ahead of the World Cup, United will visit Aston Villa and then Fulham on 12 November. That will be the final match before the tournament in Qatar starts on the 21st. In December, Nottigham Forest will visit Manchester on Boxing Day, while United will go to Wolves’ Molineaux on the final day of 2022. January will not see many games either – three – but two of them will be real classics. First, Manchester City at home on 14 January and then Arsenal in London seven days later.

Good February And Breezy March

In February, United will play four games with a pretty good schedule of facing Crystal Palace, Leicester and Brentford, all at home. Only will there be a trip to Leeds in between. March will see United play even less, only three times, but 4 March will bring us a trip to Liverpool’s Anfield. Then Southampton will come to Manchester, before United go to Brighton.

10 Matches In April And May

Interestingly, more than a quarter of Man United’s season will be played in the final two months. The Devils will have to play 10 matches during April and May. April will be as challenging as October, with games against Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa. May will be definitely easier and United will hope for a great run-in against West Ham, Wolves, Bournemouth and Fulham.