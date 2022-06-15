Man United News: Dean Henderson To Go To Nottingham Forest?

Embed from Getty Images

Some 12 to 18 months ago, there was a lot of talk about Manchester United and their goalkeepers. David de Gea was seriously unsettled by Dean Henderson and it looked like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unsure whether to keep the Spaniard as his long-term first choice goalkeeper. But then came the new season and Henderson was nowhere near the starting lineup and De Gea restored his undisputed position in goal. And all of that brings us to this summer transfer window.

Despite everything that has happened in the last two seasons, Henderson is far away from getting more chances as the first choice in goal. That is why it is not surprising to see Man United could be losing the Englishman. There was serious talk about Newcastle United being interested in him and potentially signing him, but now another club is doing their work to secure Henderson’s arrival.

That club is Nottingham Forest. According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Man United to sign Henderson on loan, but with an option to buy. The report claims negotiations are ongoing, as Forest want the player and it is now a possibility also considered by the player. This could be a good move for all sides.

Nottingham Forest have just returned to Premier League after a long while and they want to build a team which will keep them in this league for many years to come. In Henderson, they could get themselves a goalkeeper with experience at that level, as he already did really well with Sheffield United when they returned to the top flight.

United could get their player a good loan move and the option to buy clause could also make it a great opportunity to get a good transfer fee for Henderson, if he thrives in new environment. United would give the chance to both the player and Forest to get the most out of that loan, while the Devils themselves could start looking elsewhere and potentially next summer get the money to reuse it into other transfer dealings.

But not everything will be that simple. According to the Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are interested, but they have some concerns. The main one is that signing Henderson now would use up one of their two loan transfers permitted in the Premier League so early into the trasnfer window. The Daily Mail claim that Nottingham Forest have already agreed personal terms with Henderson, but now remains to be seen what will be their decision – whether to go through with it or not.

Henderson is 25 and while he has some good experience in the Premier League and eagerness to fight for a place at Old Trafford, it seems that the best thing for him would be to go to Nottingham Forest. David de Gea is the clear first choice and Forest could be a similar challenge to that he had at Sheffield United. It was there that he shined in top flight. Nottingham Forest could be getting themselves a really good goalkeeper for years to come.