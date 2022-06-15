Manchester United Players On International Duty In June 2022 – Part 5

Embed from Getty Images

And finally – we have reached the end of the international break for June 2022. For sure, Manchester United players will be glad it is over, as their national teams had to play four matches in a bit less than two weeks on the back of a really long and exhausting club campaign. Here is everything you need to know about how Man United players did during the last few days of the international break.

Sweden – Anthony Elanga

Another match for Sweden, another loss for Sweden. After defeats against Norway and Serbia in two of their first three Nations League matches, they now lost again at the hands of their neighbours, Norway. This time, it was 3-2 for the Erling Haaland-powered team. New Manchester City star scored twice and assisted once to destroy the hopes of the Swedes. On the other side of the pitch, Anthony Elanga was unable to do something similar. He entered the pitch to play for the last 35 minutes when he replaced Quaison, but his performance was not great. Sweden are now in danger of getting relegated to C division of the Nations League.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes

Another shocker for Man United players. After a good start in their group, now Portugal unexpectedly lost 1-0 to Switzerland, away from home. It was Haris Seferovic who scored in the first minute of the match, while Bruno Fernandes was unable to help his team at least get a point. Fernandes started in a midfield three and stayed there for 74 minutes, but did not affect the game in a more meaningful manner. On the other hand, Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was given time off due to a slight injury problem.

France – No Varane Again

But that was not the end of shocks, as France also lost. They did so at home against Croatia. A replay of the last World Cup final was a 1-0 win for the visitors, but France were once again without the help of Raphael Varane, due to his recent injury. Just how bad this start to Nations League has been for France shows the fact they are last in their group with just two points after four games.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

Another game for Scotland against Armenia and another easy victory. This time, it was 4-1 for Scotland away from home, in a match which had seen them jump to second place in the group, despite playing one game less than Ireland. Scotland rotated again, so this time, Scott McTominay played full 90 minutes as the right of the three centre-backs, not in midfield. He got a yellow card in the process, but overall did well.

England – Harry Maguire

What an embarrasment for England! A 4-0 loss at home to Hungary is not something anyone expected, as Gareth Southgate’s side crumbled against what was supposed to be an inferior opponent. This is the second time Hungary defeated England in this group, but this time it was a humilliation. Harry Maguire played only in the last five minutes of the game, when it was already clear where this match was heading.