Man United News: Pogba Gets An Offer, Van De Beek To Return And More

Manchester United are slowly preparing for their next Premier League clash, against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday night. Man United have won just one match in the last five Premier League encounters, against the bottom-placed Norwich City. With their losses against Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal all coming this April away from home, the Red Devils will hope to unsettle the still-European champions.

But before we get to that match, there are other things to discuss around Man United. Many interesting news are circulating and here is which stories have been the most interesting this Tuesday.

Ten Hag Wants Technical Director?

According to a journalist from the German Sky Sport, Man United could be getting a technical director this summer. At least, that is if Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag are to be listened to. The report suggests the current interim manager and soon-to-be Man United manager are pushing to get Paul Mitchell to Man United and make him the technical director ahead of the new season. The German and the Dutch have made strong recommendations for Mitchell, a former Tottenham Hotspur employee in the same role. However, other decision-makers at the club are against the idea and it remains to be seen how realistic this change at the club is.

Van De Beek To Return Under Ten Hag

One thing we know pretty much for sure is that when Erik ten Hag arrives at Old Trafford, some players’ fortunes could change. And no player is looking forward to Ten Hag as much as Donny van de Beek. Former Ajax midfielder has worked with Ten Hag, playing the best football of his career under him. With Van de Beek struggling for playing time under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rangnick, he is expected to become part of the first-team squad again, once the Dutch midfielder returns from his loan at Everton. Hopefully Ten Hag will be able to unleash his full potential next season.

Paul Pogba Gets An Offer From PSG

News around Paul Pogba continues to come and go. Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth claims that Paul Pogba could be staying in Premier League, but there are no reports about which club could possibly sign him. With Pogba set to leave Man United, teams such as PSG, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid were all thrown in the mix as interested in the French midfielder. Yet, only Paris Saint-Germain were mentioned as the club that already made a contract offer for Pogba.

Darwin Nunez Links Continue

A lot of talks has been made about Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, as the next great thing to come out of the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Liverpool snapped up Luis Diaz from Porto and now Spanish media outlet As claims Man United and several other English clubs’ representatives will meet with Nunez’s agent – Jorge Mendes. Man United are reportedly leading the race for him, but with him being far from a cheap solution, it remains to be seen how far would United be willing to go.