Five Players Manchester United Could Sell This Summer

Manchester United have announced Erik ten Hag as their new manager starting from the 2022-23 season. The Dutch will remain at Ajax until the end of the current campaign, but from this coming summer, he will have a lot of work to do at Old Trafford. Manchester United are expected to go through a lot of changes in the transfer market, as the current squad is simply dysfunctional and not good enough to reach the minimum goals of playing Champions League football.

But while many media outlets are mentioning all the names of players who could be coming to Manchester this summer, there are also those who could be leaving the club. According to ESPN, there are five players Man United would be happy to listen to offers for, as they have not proven themselves as good enough options.

Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly has joined Man United in 2016, arriving from Villarreal. In the six years since he arrived, the Ivory Coast international has played just 113 times for Man United – mostly because of his recurring injuries, but also due to his lack of quality.

With his position in the team being far from the starting spot at centre-back, and his contract ending in 2024, this could be the ideal time to sell Bailly. Last winter, Milan were interested in loaning him and who knows, they just might be ready to pay for him this summer.

Phil Jones

Phil Jones has had a lot of problems in the last few years and when he returned from his knee injury earlier this season, it was rightfully seen as a great success for him. And while many feel bad for his injury-proneness, Jones is simply not good enough for Man United.

This summer he will enter the final year of his contract with Man United and a step down to some other Premier League clubs could well be on the cards for the 30-year-old defender.

Alex Telles

When Man United paid 15 million euros for Alex Telles at the end of the prolonged 2020 summer transfer window, many expected him to usurp Luke Shaw’s place at left-back. In the end, the Brazilian arrived to see Shaw improve drastically, while he himself has never been close to being the ideal solution for the position. Now he could be leaving just two years later and at 29, with two years on his contract, that could be a good solution for the Red Devils.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrived for some 50 million pounds from Crystal Palace, but while he had some success in the early seasons at the club, he has not managed to develop the way he was expected. Still primarily a defensive right-back, Wan-Bissaka has often interchanged with Diogo Dalot since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival. He might not be the easiest to offload this summer and it would not hurt too much if he was to stay, Wan-Bissaka being on this list in the first place tells a lot about his campaign.

Anthony Martial

And the obvious one – Anthony Martial. Years have gone by and Martial has not managed to evolve into a player Man United could rely on consistently. That is why he was sent out on loan to Sevilla this winter and it is hard seeing him becoming the player everyone at Old Trafford expected him to become when he joined from AS Monaco. This summer, he might have enough suitors for United to offload him.