CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Arsenal

Manchester United are set for another crucial Premier League clash, as they are facing Arsenal at the Emirates. This is the team Ralf Rangnick has chosen, with Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane leading the back four. Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles complete it as the two full-backs, with David de Gea in goal behind them. Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are the holding midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 system, while Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho are the wingers on either side of captain Bruno Fernandes. Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the team following family tragedy and starts as the lone striker.