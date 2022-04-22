Arsenal vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in Premier League action for the second time this week and hopefully, this time things will be much better for Ralf Rangnick’s side. Following a 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, Man United are in a bad need of a Saturday win. If not, they will remain miles away from reaching the fourth place, which is club’s goal – Champions League is all too important at this point in time. But for that to happen, the Red Devils will have to improve drastically, as they are facing a potent side and their rival for the top four finish. Here is what you need to know ahead of Man United’s trip to London.

Team News

Arteta will be without Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey for a long while, as the duo remain sidelined for the long-term. They are the only certain players to miss out. This is because Takehiro Tomiyasu returned to training this week, even though he sat out the Chelsea match. Apart from that, there are no further issues at Arsenal, which is different to Man United’s situation.

Paul Pogba has calf problems which meant he had to be substituted early into the Liverpool match, while Fred, Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani are all ruled out of action. Harry Maguire will probably miss the game due to bomb threats he has received at his home this week, while Cristiano Ronaldo should be back in the team following his family tragedy on Monday, which understandably kept him out of the Anfield visit.

Form Guide

Arsenal have been in terrible form until this midweek. Mikel Arteta’s side was on a run of four losses in the last five matches, beating only Aston Villa away from home. They were defeated 2-0 at the hands of Liverpool, which was not a surprise, but consecutive losses to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton threatened to leave the Gunners out of the Champions League race. However, their 4-2 win at the Stamford Bridge against Chelsea two days ago was brilliant and now against Man United they face another rival in the running for a top four finish.

Manchester United have been in poor form as well, although with the difference of no wins this week against a team better position in the standings. While Arsenal defeated Chelsea away from home, Man United were thrashed at Anfield, as Liverpool won comfortably 4-0. A combined 9-0 scoreline against Liverpool is bad enough in itself, but United also previously had a 1-0 loss against Everton, meaning they have not defeated any of the Liverpool sides in four matches this season. A 3-2 win against Norwich was much needed last weekend, but even that one had to come after a lot of problems.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, it will be very tough to predict the final score. With both teams struggling defensively, we could be in for a really interesting clash. We predict Arsenal and Manchester United will get a 2-2 draw, as neither side has been impressive over a prolonged period of time and each team has its own weaknesses which could be exposed.