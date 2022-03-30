How Man United Players Fared During March International Break – Part 2

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are finishing up their duties with their national sides, as the final international break of the season is basically over. There are matches in the North America left to be played, but nevertheless, Man United players will now be getting back to England, to be part of the run-in of a difficult campaign. But before the Red Devils continue their fight for the fourth place in the Premier League standings and Champions League qualification, let’s have a look at what our players were up to in the past few days.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes Leads To World Cup

Portugal are through to the World Cup! They will play in Qatar and that is thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes! Manchester United star scored a brace in a 2-0 win against North Macedonia, as Portugal won the final play-off match to book their place at the greatest footballing stage. Cristiano Ronaldo also played in this match, he had a good chance in the first half, but ultimately, he played another match for Portugal without scoring.

Sweden – Lindelof Loses In Crucial Match

While Portugal was booking their trip to Qatar, Sweden lost in the other play-off final in UEFA qualifiers, as Poland beat them 2-0. Robert Lewandowski got the better of our Victor Lindelof, who played a decent match, but it was not enough against the resilient Poles. Sweden misses out on World Cup.

England Vs Ivory Coast – Maguire Gets Booed At Wembley

This match was interesting as Man United had players on both teams. England won 2-0 against Eric Bailly’s Ivory Coast, but the match at Wembley was most significant for the booes the fans in London had made towards Harry Maguire. It was completely unnecessary to do that against a player who has always done great for England. Maguire played full 90 minutes, while Luke Shaw entered the pitch for the last half hour. Bailly, on the other hand, played only in the first half, in which England scored both of their goals.

France – Varane The Captain

France defeated South Africa 5-0 in a friendly match and the only Manchester United player on the pitch was Raphael Varane. However, Varane was also the captain of his national side for the first time, as he played 80 minutes, before Jules Kounde replaced him.

Tunisia – Mejbri Qualifies For World Cup

Another Manchester United player qualified for the World Cup, as Tunisia drew 0-0 against Mali. That is Hannibal Mejbri, who entered the pitch in the final minutes of the match. Tunisia won the first leg of this tie 1-0, which was enough for them to be one of five African teams to book their place in Qatar.

Brazil – Telles Plays In Another Big Win

Brazil defeated Chile the other day 4-0 with Fred in the team, now they did the same to Bolivia with Alex Telles in the starting lineup. Brazil won 4-0 again, with Man United left-back playing 84 minutes.

Uruguay – Cavani Gets Injured

Uruguay already qualified for the World Cup, but their 2-0 win against Chile meant Peru will be the South American team in the intercontinental play-offs. But the bad news are that Edinson Cavani started the match and lasted just 29 minutes, before getting injured, paving the way for Luis Suarez…