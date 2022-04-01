Manchester United vs Leicester City – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are finally getting back on the pitch! After more than two weeks since the last match against Atletico Madrid, the Red Devils are back in Premier League action and will be hosting Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday late kick-off match. Ralf Rangnick’s team is continuing the battle for the top four finish and Champions League football next season, as the campaign is nearing the run-in. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash against the Foxes, who have been troubling United in the past.

Team News

Man United should not have many problems with their squad ahead of this match. Edinson Cavani will not play as he earned an injury on Tuesday while playing for Uruguay. Mason Greenwood is not in the team for obvious reasons, but apart from them, only Fred and Alex Telles are to be assessed. The Brazilian duo had late action in South American qualifiers and a long trip back to England. All the other players should be completely ready for this match.

As for Leicester, they will have to play without their star striker Jamie Vardy. He has a knee injury and will not feature, while Wilfred Ndidi will not play again this season due to the same kind of injury. Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand are not featuring either, while Luke Thimas is a doubt due to a knock. Everyone else in Brendan Rodgers’ team should be ready to play.

Form Guide

Manchester United were not in great form recently, as they had won just one match in the previous five. It was the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, a valuable victory in the race for top four. However, there are several things that here need mentioned. Man United previously lost to Manchester City and drew to Watford, which is why they are still behind both Spurs and Arsenal in the race for the top four finish in the Premier League. But another thing is that United have not played a match since 15 March and the 1-0 loss at Old Trafford to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. It has been over two weeks since that game and it will be hard to predict the mood in which United could be.

Leicester, on the other hand, have been in better form. They last played against Brentford, winning 2-1. Even though they lost to Arsenal 2-0 and Rennes 2-1, they still found themselves continue in the UEFA Europa Conference League, as they progressed to the quarterfinals, thanks to the 2-0 win at home against the French side. Leicester are currently in ninth place, which is not great for their aspirations, but they have been in upturn of form since mid February.

Predicted Outcome

Rangnick’s side often struggle in their first match after a prolonged break, which happened several times this season, but nevertheless, we predict Manchester United will beat Leicester 2-1, just about edging them out without their star player. It will be far from an easy affair for United, but the three points are a must in the race for top four.