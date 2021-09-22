Manchester United 0-1 West Ham United: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s start to the season in the Premier League has been good. They have won 13 points out of possible 15, and they are sitting among the top three teams with the same amount of points. But their midweek matches continue giving them problems. After last week’s 2-1 loss in Switzerland to Young Boys at the start of the Champions League campaign, this Tuesday has seen another blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Manchester United lost 1-0 at Old Trafford to West Ham United in the League Cup third round match, thanks to an early goal from Manuel Lanzini. The Hammers got the lead thanks to a slow start from Man United’s defence and Solskjaer’s team never recuperated. A much changed starting XI was to be expected, but it did not bring the result the fans were hoping and now there will be less of such matches for the fringe players to get more playing time. Here is what we learned from this early League Cup exit.

No Cohesion In Attack Costs Man United

Manchester United started this match with a much different attacking quartet, but still with one having plenty of talent. Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard were on the flanks and Juan Mata was behind Anthony Martial. But the lack of cohesion between the four of them was painfully obvious. There were not many passes between these players, no intricate combinations, nor runs in behind West Ham’s defence. Anthony Martial’s performance at centre-forward yet again proved to be a futile choice, since the Frenchman has continued showing that he is far from his best when shoved into such role. West Ham’s defence had an easier job with the way United’s attacking structure looked and with players often occupying similar spaces on the pitch…

Moyes Gets His First Win Over United Since The Sack

This was the eighth time David Moyes has faced Manchester United with his teams since getting sacked by the Red Devils in 2014. He has waited for that win over his former club, but now he got it. The win came at the right time for everyone to appreciate what kind of a good job he has been doing since taking over at West Ham. The club was seriously pushing for Champions League last season, ended up starting well in the Europa League and now they had a good start to a new campaign as well. Not to mention the Hammers were close to relegation battle when he took over…

Sancho Still Not Showing His Talents

Jadon Sancho has played his seventh game for Man United since joining the club, collecting 327 minutes in the process across three different competitions. Yet, he is yet to make an impact. It is not only that he is yet to record a goal or an assist, it is the fact that his influence on the matches he is taking part in are simply not good enough. Against West Ham, there was a short flash of his quality here and there, but then again, at United there is a much different playing structure than at Borussia Dortmund.