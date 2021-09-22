CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham United

Manchester United have defeated West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League, but it is time for the two sides to meet again. This time, it is a League Cup third round match and thus, it is no surprise to see the Red Devils will play with a much different starting XI. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to offer opportunities to those who usually do not play much. Dean Henderson is in goal, Lindelof and Bailly lead the back four, with Dalot and Alex Telles as full-backs.

Nemanja Matic captains the team, playing in midfield alongside Donny van de Beek. Juan Mata, Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard are all attackers who will play behind Anthony Martial.