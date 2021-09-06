What Awaits Manchester United In September 2021?

Embed from Getty Images

We are well into the international break and it lasts for another few days. Certain Manchester United players will be in action again and we will follow them in their national teams, but before that happens, we will return to the obligations Man United are about to have. The Red Devils will be playing again this coming weekend and at the start of the month, we are taking a look at everything that awaits the team in September.

Manchester United are set to play six matches in the last 20 days of the month and they will do so in three different competitions. We will have more opportunities to see Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in action, while also everyone is expecting Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut in the famous red shirt with the number seven on it. So let’s take a look at the month ahead of us.

Back To Old Trafford

After consecutive matches away from home in the Premier League, Man United will be back at Old Trafford. Trips to Southampton and Wolverhampton ended in a 1-1 draw and a 1-0 win respectively and on 11 September, Newcastle United will be in town. It will be a good chance for the team to get a more comfortable result and performance than we had the chance to see from them when they were away from home. After that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will have consecutive matches away from Manchester once again.

Trips To Switzerland And London

After Newcastle game, Man United will start their Champions League campaign, hopeful they will finish the group stage better than last season’s third place. Young Boys will host us in Switzerland and that should be a match Man United should return from with all three points in their pocket. That match will be played on Tuesday 14 September and five days later, Man United will visit West Ham United.

The Hammers are a team which knew how to pose problems and with David Moyes at their helm, they will be motivated to do so again.

West Ham Again And Staying At Home

Funnily enough, just three days after the Premier League fixture against West Ham, the Devils and the Hammers will meet again. But this time at Old Trafford and in the League Cup match, on 22 September. That will probably be a good chance for Solskjaer to rotate his team and allow chances to those who will not be playing as much in the Premier League. After two games against West Ham, Aston Villa will be at Old Traffford on 25 September as well, but in the Premier League.

Europa League Final Rematch

And finally, the sixth match in September, Man United will again play at home, but against Villarrreal in the second round of group stage matches. This will be the rematch from the Europa League final in May, when the Spanish side managed to win the trophy after a very long penalty shoot-out. It will be a chance for Solskjaer’s team for a minor revenge against Unai Emery’s team.