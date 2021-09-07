Manchester United News: Ronaldo Arrives, Lingard Thinking Rejects Contract

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are slowly preparing for what awaits them this September. After the international break is over – and the last national teams’ matches will be played on Wednesday – the Red Devils will have six games in store for them before September ends. That is plenty of action in just 20 days, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be even better equipped for those challenges now they have had a great summer transfer window.

Four players came in, some as Diogo Dalot returned from a season-long loan and we will be ready to show what this new Man United team can do. But before we see them in action, there are some interesting news around the club. One of them has to do with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo Trains With The Team

Cristiano Ronaldo had his first training with the team following his arrival in Manchester. Ronaldo came to England last week, but he had to go through a five-day isolation period after playing for Portugal against Republic of Ireland. He was back in Carrington for the first time after 12 years and it was great to see him become part of this team. If this all feels surreal, it will be even more fun to see how it will feel against Newcastle when Ronaldo is, hopefully, put into the starting XI.

Details Of Ronaldo’s Transfer

While we are at the subject of Cristiano Ronaldo, new details emerged about his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United. Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed how it all ended between the two clubs. Ronaldo signed a two-year deal and we knew that there was at least 15 million euros going to Juventus, with certain add-ons. But now this deal feels better than we thought.

Romano revealed Man United will pay a guaranteed 15 million euros to Juventus, but that transfer fee will be spread over five years. That means from 2021 to 2025 there will be a three million euros fee going to Juventus, with possible eight million euros of add-ons. Five of those eight million are easy to reach, meaning this deal will be worth at least 20 million euros, while the remaining three million euros in add-ons will be more difficult to reach. It was apparently very important to Man United not to spend too much this summer, since they already did so for Sancho and Varane. This way, that transfer fee can be spread out over years in which Man United’s income is expected to grow post-COVID pandemic.

Lingard Rejects New Contract

According to ESPN, Jesse Lingard has rejected a contract offer from Manchester United. The player is keen to ensure he will get the opportunity to play regularly before making a decision about his future. The Times are even suggesting Lingard is ready to run down his Man United contract unless he is assured by the United hierarchy that he is in Solskjaer’s future first-team plans. While that seems like too much to ask for, Lingard could now leave the club next summer on a free transfer. His contract runs through June 2022 and if he leaves United without signing a new deal, then he could go to any Premier League club without their need to negotiate with Man United for a transfer fee…