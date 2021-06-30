How Manchester United Players Fared In EURO 2020 Round Of 16?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United still have players at the European Championship and hopefully some of them will get to lift the trophy on 11 July. In the past four days, the round of 16 was being played across EURO 2020, with Man United players being part of five of the eight games, while in one there was a player of ours sitting it through on the bench. Nevertheless, some Red Devils continued their quest towards the final, while many others got eliminated… Here is how they fared.

Daniel James – Wales Lose With 10 Men

While Daniel James had a somewhat decent game during the 78 minutes he spent on the pitch, his Wales side simply could not hold Denmark, losing 4-0 in the round of 16 opener. James created two chances and had two shots throughout, one of them testing Kasper Schmeichel. In the end, the Danes simply had more quality about them and will play Czech Republic for the place in the semis, after Patrick Shick and Co. defeated Donny van de Beek-less Netherlands 2-0.

Bruno Fernandes & Diogo Dalot – Portugal Lose Their European Crown

Portugal got into this tournament as European champions, but they have already lost that crown, after losing 1-0 to Belgium. They ended up with just one win in this tournament, against Hungary, and this time they disappointed again. Bruno Fernandes came on after 55 minutes but failed to do much, while Diogo Dalot played full 90 minutes at right-back. He earned a yellow card and mostly got some decent defensive moves which managed to stop Belgium. But that was not enough for Portugal.

David De Gea – Spain Go Through Despite Conceding 3 Goals

In one of the craziest matches we have ever seen at the Euros, Spain defeated Croatia 5-3 after extra-time, while David de Gea remained on the bench. Unai Simon was once again in goal, conceding an own goal from 40 yards out, following a wild back-pass from Pedri. It seems highly unlikely to see De Gea in goal at any point during this tournament.

Paul Pogba – A Wondergoal In France’s Shocking Exit

Paul Pogba has had a mixed game against Switzerland in another thrilling round of 16 match. He scored a brilliant long-range wondergoal to make it 3-1 for France, but they still managed to exit the tournament as one of the main favourites. Pogba lost the ball in the 90th minute which led to Switzerland equalising and although he went on to score his penalty kick during the shoot-out, Kylian Mbappe’s poor attempt made sure France go home…

Harry Maguire & Luke Shaw – Incredible England Win Over Germany

What a brilliant win this was for England, as they defeated Germany 2-0 with a tactical masterclass. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw played full 90 minutes and they had some amazing performances. Maguire was the left of the three centre-backs, while Shaw was next to him in a wing-back role. Just how important they have been for England shows the fact Shaw assisted Raheem Sterling for the opener and also the fact England are yet to concede a goal at this tournament. Ukraine will be next up for them.

Victor Lindelof – Sweden Defeated In 120th Minute

The reason for that is that Ukraine managed to get past Sweden, beating them 2-1 after extra-time. Victor Lindelof played full two hours for Sweden, but could not stop Oleksandr Zinchenko and Artem Dovbyk from scoring. Dovbyk did so in the 120th minute of the game, ending the match just before the penalty shoot-out.